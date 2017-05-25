Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte looks on during a campaign meet and greet at Lambros Real Estate on May 24, 2017 in Missoula, Montana.

Greg Gianforte charged with assault ahead of election

Greg Gianforte , the Republican candidate running in a special House election in Montana, was charged with assaulting a reporter on the eve of the election. Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs claimed the candidate “body slammed” him and broke his glasses.

U.S. leaks on Manchester attack enrage the U.K.

British lawmakers are outraged at U.S. officials for leaking information on the investigation into the deadly bomb attack at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester to the media. "I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared between our security agencies must remain secure," British Prime Minister Theresa May said . Yesterday, authorities arrested the father and two brothers of suspect Salman Abedi in connection with the attack. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told the Associated Press that police were investigating a “network.”

23 million more to be uninsured under AHCA

The American Health Care Act would leave 23 million more people without health insurance by 2026, according to a long-awaited estimate released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office . Analysts also said the Republican bill to replace Obamacare would mean 14 million fewer people would have health insurance next year.

Graco recalls thousands of car seats

Graco, the baby products company, is recalling 25,000 car seats over fears they may not properly secure a child in a crash. "In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall says. "A child that is not adequately restrained in a crash has an increased risk of an injury."

Also:

Thousands have fled as ISIS-linked militants besiege a Philippine city .

Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour until June 5 after the deadly Manchester concert bomb attack.

Dunkin' Donuts is debuting a new coffee flavor , S'mores , for the summer.

Scientists have figured out why and how flamingos stand on one leg.

