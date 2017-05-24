Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPaul Ryan Says James Comey Is Not a 'Nut Job'
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
politicsThis Is Why the Congressional Budget Office Was Created
Congressional Budget Office Director Keith Hall Holds Briefing On Economic Outlook
White HouseWhy Melania and Ivanka Trump Covered Their Heads at the Vatican
Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and President Donald Trump stand with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican on May 24, 2017.
GermanyGerman Police Arrest Suspected Militants as Berlin Gears Up For Barack Obama's Visit
GERMANY-US-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS
politics

Pope Francis and Melania Trump Had a Lighthearted Exchange About Slovenian Food

Ashley Hoffman
10:50 AM ET

When Pope Francis met First Lady Melania Trump, he had one culinary question about the President for her.

Pope Francis welcomed President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania to the Vatican on Wednesday for the first meeting between the two leaders.

When he greeted FLOTUS, through a translator he asked cordially in Italian, "what are you feeding him, potica?" a well-known dessert from the First Lady's native Slovenia. The translator offered this remix: "what do you give him to eat?" The First Lady seemed to ask either "potica" or "pizza” before smiling and confirming “yes” with a laugh.

Melania Trump’s staff confirmed later to AFP that she appreciated the papal figure's special made joke for the meeting. A press spokesperson also said that potica is a favorite of the Pope who loves to mention it whenever he meets anyone from Slovenia.

Pronounced "potteezza," the time-honored Slovenian holiday dish is a pastry bread made by rolling dough until it's paper thin, and filling it with a spread made from ingredients like ground walnuts, honey and cream.

The leaders have long had a tense relationship, but according to a Vatican statement the leaders spoke about education, health care, assistance for immigrants, as well as promoting world peace "through political negotiation and interreligious dialogue.”

In his Twitter remarks, Trump said that their audience was “fantastic,” and “an honor." He also changed his Twitter banner to a photograph of the meeting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME