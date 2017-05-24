Politics
Search
Sign In
ResearchYou Asked: What’s the Best Way to Stare at Screens All Day?
TelevisionBest TV Shows of 2017 So Far
tv-shows-lead
TelevisionBest TV Episodes of 2017 So Far
tv-episodes-lead
manchester attackThe Manchester Attacker Likely Did Not Act Alone, British Home Secretary Says
Floral Tributes Are Left For The Victims Of The Manchester Arena Terrorist Attack
VATICAN-POPE-AUDIENCE-US-DIPLOMACY
Pope Francis (C) walks past First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Ivanka Trump (L), the daughter of President Donald Trump, at the end of a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. Alessandra Tarantino—AFP/Getty Images
Melania Trump

Melania and Ivanka Trump Wore Veils to Meet the Pope

Katie Reilly
8:15 AM ET

Melania and Ivanka Trump wore black veils to meet Pope Francis on Wednesday, following the traditional dress code for private papal audiences at the Vatican.

"Per Vatican protocol, women who have an audience with the Pope are required to wear long sleeves, formal black clothing, and a veil to cover the head," Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for the First Lady, said in a statement to CNN.

Both Melania and Ivanka Trump eschewed headscarves during their recent visit to Saudi Arabia, a conservative Muslim country where women are expected to wear headscarves. The move contradicted President Donald Trump's old criticism of former First Lady Michelle Obama for making a similar decision.

Obama opted not to wear a headscarf in Saudi Arabia in 2015, but she wore a black veil and a black dress when she met Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican in 2009.

While the dress code for papal audiences has received a good deal of attention, it's possible Pope Francis has taken a more relaxed approach in recent years.

"Things have become more relaxed over the last few years. There are no hard and fast rules," a spokesperson for the Vatican told The Telegraph last month, after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a champagne-colored dress and no veil while meeting the Pope at the Vatican.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME