California Landslide Buries Big Sur Highway Under Rocks and Dirt

A massive landslide along California's coastal Highway 1 that has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt on May 22, 2017. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday, May 20, covering about one-third of a mile, half a kilometer, of road and changing the Big Sur coastline.

A massive landslide along California's coastal Highway 1 that has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt on May 22, 2017. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday, May 20, covering about one-third of a mile, half a kilometer, of road and changing the Big Sur coastline. John Madonna via AP

A landslide in California's Big Sur buried a portion of the state's coastal Highway 1 under 40 feet of rocks and dirt.

The landslide covers a quarter of a mile along the highway, according to the Associated Press, and authorities don't know when that portion will re-open.

The incident was one of the largest mudslides in California's history, the Associated Press reports, and comes after the state endured a record level of snow and rain this past winter that caused several other similar events.

Before this weekend, these storms alone were already set to cost the state over $1 billion in damages, according to the Associated Press.

Highway 1 that runs through Big Sur , which has been designated American National Scenic Byway , is a major attraction for tourists.