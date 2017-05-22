Canadian Prime Minister, proud feminist and internationally recognized political heartthrob Justin Trudeau isn't limited to charming high-profile individuals like Malala Yousafzai and Ivanka Trump with his presence; he's also here for the everyday people, as evidenced by a recent photobomb.

Trudeau was spotted on a casual run in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he accidentally crashed a prom photo shoot that some local cool teens were having on the Seafront of Stanley Park, which caused no shortage of excitement from his young constituents.

This isn't the first time that the charismatic prime minister has had a civilian encounter that's made for a photo opp — in the past, he's been spotted hiking shirtless in the woods and photobombing a wedding on the beach .

See Trudeau's very excellent prom photobombs below.