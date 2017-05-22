U.S.
Search
Sign In
Mental Health/PsychologyShould Doctors Speculate About the President's Mental Health?
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
TelevisionKeegan-Michael Key Can't Seem to Grow Up in Netflix's Friends From College Trailer
friends-from-college
JerusalemPresident Trump Visited the Western Wall. He Won't Say if It's Part of Israel
Donald Trump Melania Trump
White HousePresident Trump: I 'Never Mentioned' Israel to the Russians
donald trump benjamin netanyahu press conference remarks israel.jpg
Cecil Kutz, charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Police say Kutz locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, before his arrest Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the family's home in North Manheim Township, Pa. (Schuylkill County Prison via AP)
Cecil Kutz in an undated booking photo.  Schuylkill County Prison/AP
Crime

Father Arrested for Locking Toddler in a ‘Homemade Cage,’ Authorities Say

Melissa Chan
12:08 PM ET

A Pennsylvania father who authorities say left his three young children home alone — locking one in a makeshift cage — now faces endangerment charges, police said. But the children’s mother insists she and the father are “not bad parents.”

Authorities said Cecil Kutz, 37, locked his 22-month-old son inside a “homemade cage” and left his other 1-year-old son alone in a playpen and a 1-day-old girl in a baby seat for at least 40 minutes last Wednesday. Tiffany George, his girlfriend and the children’s mother, was hospitalized at the time.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said the oldest child was locked inside a cage made from plywood and lattice. “The boy in the cage seemed fine when we got on location,” Beohm said, adding that the cage had been used before.

George, who declined to comment Monday, told CBS 21 and the Associated Press last week that her children were never in any danger. “We’re not bad parents, and that’s all I’m going to keep saying,” the 26-year-old told CBS 21. “We did not lock our children in a cage. That’s just not right. It’s a false statement.”

UPDATE: First look inside the home where 1-day-old baby found alone with toddler inside 'homemade cage.' http://local21news.com/news/local/police-22-month-old-child-found-locked-in-homemade-cage

Posted by Local 21 CBS News, WHP Harrisburg on Thursday, May 18, 2017

George said the enclosure was more of a crib or a playpen. She said Kutz made a “mistake” by leaving the children alone. “I don't agree with him. I'm very upset with him. But, people do make mistakes. Maybe he was panicking," she said. George was taken to the hospital after giving birth at home the night before. Police said Kutz told them he had left the children alone so he could visit his wife in the hospital, but George said he never showed up and she's not sure where he went.

She told the AP that the Schuylkill County Children Youth Service had approved the enclosure, although the local child welfare agency did not confirm that.

Kutz was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of reckless endangering of another person. It’s unclear if he has posted his bail of $250,000.

The three children are in Schuylkill County Children Youth Service's custody. “Because of him, I just lost all of my kids,” George told the AP. “It hurts. It hurts.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME