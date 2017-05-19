Politics
Search
Sign In
OhioCincinnati Mayor Apologizes for 'Huge Mistake' Honoring a Cop Killer
mayor-cincinnati-deeply-sorry-for-honoring-cop-killer
CrimeSuspect in Deadly Times Square Car Rampage Charged with Murder
Times Square Crash
WikiLeaksWhat to Know About Julian Assange's Legal Status
Ecuador Presidential Election Assange
WorldThe U.N. Must Unite and Protect Schools from Attack
White House

President Trump's Approval Rating Just Hit Another Low

Tessa Berenson
7:23 AM ET

President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit another low in a new poll, following dizzying weeks of damaging revelations and controversial decisions in the White House.

The latest Politico/Morning Consult survey found 53% of respondents disapproving of the job Trump is doing as President and only 41% approving, the lowest approval rating in this poll since he took office. Some of Trump's recent actions didn't sit well with voters. A majority — 58% — said they disapproved of the President's reported move to share classified information with the Russian officials in the Oval Office last week. Forty-one percent said they aren't confident in Trump's ability to handle classified information.

And when told of reports that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 50% of voters said they thought it was inappropriate of Trump to fire Comey. (The White House has denied those reports.)

The survey of 1,970 registered voters, conducted May 16-18, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME