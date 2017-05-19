U.S.
Search
Sign In
protestVideo Shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Watching Attack on Washington Protesters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the High advisory council of Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) at the Sabanci Center in Istanbul, Turkey on May 18, 2017.
New YorkOfficials: Driver Who Crashed Into Pedestrians in Times Square Thought He Was Hearing Voices
Vehicle plows into several pedestrians in Times Square of NY
VenezuelaTrump Administration Imposes Sanctions on Venezuela's Supreme Court Following Unrest
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
TelevisionThe Keepers: Behind the Unsolved Murder of a Nun That Is Now a Netflix Series
People enter the Federal Communications Commission building December 11, 2014 in Washington, D.C. The commission held its monthly meeting as activists held a rally outside to call for net neutrality.
People enter the Federal Communications Commission building December 11, 2014 in Washington, D.C. The commission held its monthly meeting as activists held a rally outside to call for net neutrality. Alex Wong—Getty Images
Journalism

Journalist Says FCC Security 'Manhandled' Him After Asking Questions

Abigail Abrams
May 18, 2017

Security guards “manhandled” an award-winning journalist after he asked Federal Communications Commission officials questions at a public hearing on Thursday, according to a statement from the National Press Club.

John Donnelly, a reporter for CQ Roll Call, was thrown out of the scheduled press conference after he tried to ask commissioners questions when they were not behind the podium, the statement said.

Donnelly, who is the chair of the National Press Club's Press Freedom Team, said two security guards pinned him against the wall with their backs while FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly walked past. They then forced him to leave the building.

“I could not have been less threatening or more polite,” Donnelly said in the National Press Club release. “There is no justification for using force in such a situation.”

Thursday’s open meeting was closely watched as the FCC voted on the hot-button issue of net neutrality. NPC President Jeff Ballou condemned the security guards' actions.

“Donnelly was doing his job and doing it with his characteristic civility,” Ballou said in his organization’s statement. “Reporters can ask questions in any area of a public building that is not marked off as restricted to them. Officials who are fielding the questions don't have to answer. But it is completely unacceptable to physically restrain a reporter who has done nothing wrong or force him or her to leave a public building as if a crime had been committed.”

An FCC spokesman told NPR journalist David Folkenflik that they had apologized to Donnelly and said the agency “was on heightened alert today based on several threats.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME