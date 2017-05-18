The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and formal events in the world, but this year the festival is getting a breath of fresh air thanks to one special jury member, box office maverick Will Smith.
While some might have scratched their heads when it was announced that Smith would be joining President Pedro Almodóvar for the 70th annual festival seeing as how none of the 40 films Smith has made have screened at Cannes, it was clear that Smith was the overwhelming favorite of fans and stars alike at the first day of the festival.
What was also clear was that no one else on the French Riviera was having more fun that Smith, who charmed crowds everywhere from the red carpet, where he broke out in dance, to the opening ceremony, where he received the most applause of any of his fellow jury members.
Here Smith is giving the people what they want.
And here he is getting a resounding round of applause at the opening ceremony.
Here he is hamming it up with Jessica Chastain and Pedro Almodóvar.
And here he is blessing us with his presence on the red carpet.
Smith even broke out into a little dance during the press call.
Seriously, is anyone having more fun at Cannes than this guy?