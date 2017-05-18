Will Smith Is Living His Best Life as the Fresh Prince of Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and formal events in the world, but this year the festival is getting a breath of fresh air thanks to one special jury member, box office maverick Will Smith .

While some might have scratched their heads when it was announced that Smith would be joining President Pedro Almodóvar for the 70th annual festival seeing as how none of the 40 films Smith has made have screened at Cannes, it was clear that Smith was the overwhelming favorite of fans and stars alike at the first day of the festival.

What was also clear was that no one else on the French Riviera was having more fun that Smith, who charmed crowds everywhere from the red carpet, where he broke out in dance, to the opening ceremony, where he received the most applause of any of his fellow jury members.

Here Smith is giving the people what they want.

Nobody is having more fun on #Cannes70 opening night than @willsmith who is loving fans, saying hi to security, posing for pics. #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/wMCMCGhcZv - Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) May 17, 2017

And here he is getting a resounding round of applause at the opening ceremony.

Here he is hamming it up with Jessica Chastain and Pedro Almodóvar.

Jury members #willsmith , #JessicaChastain and President of the jury Pedro Almodovar attend the Jury photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals #cannes2017 #ouchmagazine #ouchmagazineny A post shared by Ouch Magazine NYC (@ouchmagazineny) on May 18, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

And here he is blessing us with his presence on the red carpet.

Ecco alcune foto che arrivano dalla 70a edizione del Festival di Cannes. Tra le tante stelle che hanno calcato il red carpet in questi giorni troviamo Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Uma Thurman, Adrien Brody, Monica Bellucci e Susan Sarandon. A post shared by cinemania_italy (@cinemania_italy) on May 18, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Smith even broke out into a little dance during the press call.

Welcome to ̶M̶i̶a̶m̶i̶ Cannes ! #Cannes2017 #LesMarches #WillSmith A post shared by CANAL+ (@canalplus) on May 17, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Seriously, is anyone having more fun at Cannes than this guy?