Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Mike PenceVice President Mike Pence Just Created His Own PAC
mike pence create own pac
fox newsRoger Ailes Fell and Hit His Head Days Before He Died, Police Report Shows
FOX News Channel Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes at the network's Manhattan headquarters on Nov. 13, 2015.
ebolaEbola Is Back. Here Are the Challenges Ahead
DRCONGO-HEALTH-EPIDEMIC-EBOLA
Late Night TelevisionBreaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Snuck Into His Yearbook Chemistry Club Photo as a Mischievous Teen
"Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" &amp; Opening Gala Red Carpet Arrivals - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Gisela Schober—Getty Images
celebrities

Will Smith Is Living His Best Life as the Fresh Prince of Cannes

Cady Lang
11:58 AM ET

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and formal events in the world, but this year the festival is getting a breath of fresh air thanks to one special jury member, box office maverick Will Smith.

While some might have scratched their heads when it was announced that Smith would be joining President Pedro Almodóvar for the 70th annual festival seeing as how none of the 40 films Smith has made have screened at Cannes, it was clear that Smith was the overwhelming favorite of fans and stars alike at the first day of the festival.

What was also clear was that no one else on the French Riviera was having more fun that Smith, who charmed crowds everywhere from the red carpet, where he broke out in dance, to the opening ceremony, where he received the most applause of any of his fellow jury members.

Here Smith is giving the people what they want.

And here he is getting a resounding round of applause at the opening ceremony.

Here he is hamming it up with Jessica Chastain and Pedro Almodóvar.

And here he is blessing us with his presence on the red carpet.

Smith even broke out into a little dance during the press call.

Welcome to ̶M̶i̶a̶m̶i̶ Cannes ! #Cannes2017 #LesMarches #WillSmith

A post shared by CANAL+ (@canalplus) on

Seriously, is anyone having more fun at Cannes than this guy?

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME