US vice presidential nominee Senator Joe
SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images
viral

Ultimate Ice Cream Enthusiast Joe Biden Is Finally Getting His Own Ice Cream Flavor

Cady Lang
11:28 AM ET

After countless memes, endless Twitter jokes, and an ice cream cone eating appearance on Jimmy Fallon, Joe Biden, the world's foremost ice cream fan and a bonafide national treasure, is finally getting an ice cream flavor of his own.

The former vice president is receiving a Biden-themed ice cream from Cornell Dairy ahead of him speaking at Cornell University's convocation ceremony on May 27. It's all thanks to student Molly Mandel '17, who had interned for the Cornell Dairy Processing Plant the semester earlier and got the idea for creating a flavor for Biden after he was announced as the convocation speaker.

According to the Cornell Daily Sun, Cornell Dairy quality manager and academic programs coordinator Deanna Simons contacted Biden's undergraduate alma mater, University of Delaware to do some research and discovered that according to the UDairy Creamery, there's never been an ice cream named after the Vice President. Simons also found out that Biden's favorite flavor is old-fashioned chocolate chip, which is what inspired the Cornell Dairy's flavor, a vanilla-based ice cream filled with chocolate chips.

Students were encouraged to suggest names for the new flavor. Out of 150 submissions, it's down to five, which students will vote on before the convocation.

