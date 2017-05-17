Politics
White House

Read Jason Chaffetz's Letter to the FBI Requesting Trump-Comey Documents

Feliz Solomon
May 16, 2017

Chairman of the House oversight committee Jason Chaffetz wrote a letter to the FBI Tuesday requesting that the bureau hand over all documents or recordings related to President Donald Trump's communications with former FBI chief James Comey.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Comey, who was abruptly fired last week, had "memorialized the content of phone calls and meetings with the President in a series of internal memoranda." In a reported memo to the FBI, Comey said that Trump had asked him to end the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. "I hope you can let this go," Trump told Comey per the memo.

In a letter to the acting Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, Chaffetz said that if true, "these memoranda raise serious questions as to whether the President attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. Flynn."

Chaffetz has requested that the FBI hand over any related documents within one week, by May 24.

Read Chaffetz's full letter to the bureau here:

