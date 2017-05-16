Sometimes when it rains, it pours, including official confirmation of new Far Cry , Assassin's Creed and The Crew games in the offing, thanks to Ubisoft doing what amounts to a celebratory dance after an upbeat fiscal earnings report .

The France-based multinational games conglomerate isn't getting specific yet -- we'll likely have to wait until E3 mid-June to learn more. But it posted teaser images for Far Cry 5 , The Crew 2 , and an untitled Assassin's Creed game by way of the latter franchise's symbol above the words "A new era begins."

Far Cry is the company's sandbox pulp-adventure series, usually transpiring in perilous renditions of remote tropical islands or romanticized non-Western locales. The Crew, which debuted in in 2014, is that same open-ended approach mapped onto a mass driving sim with automotive roleplaying elements. And Assassin's Creed , the elder franchise by sheer number of releases (18 counting subsidiary titles), marries stealth-play and alt-history conspiracies involving civilizational infighting between vast secret societies.

If you want to keep tabs on things or just gauge reactions, you can have a look at just-launched Ubisoft forum threads for Far Cry 5 , The Crew 2 and the new Assassin's Creed .