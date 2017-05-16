Pastel Rompers for Men Are Coming to Save Everyone From 'Basic' Fashion

There was once a time when rompers were considered a fashion faux pas, but not today — today, one brand has launched their own vision of the onesie designed specifically for dudes.

It's called the "RompHim," and it "may just be the start of a fashion revolution," according to the Kickstarter page for ACED Design, the team behind the new clothing.

ACED Design's jump into jumpsuits is apparently the result of some soul-searching about men's fashion over beers, according to the company's Kickstarter.

"Everything was either too corporate, too fratty, too 'runway', or too basic," the site says. "Something was missing." And that something was the RompHim.

With nearly one month left on its Kickstarter, ACED Design has raised nearly $50,000 from 496 backers as of Tuesday morning, smashing its goal of $10,000.

Can't believe we kicked on day 1! Appreciate the love from everyone as we get #romphimseason going. Posted by ACED Design on Monday, May 15, 2017

On its fundraising page, the company hilariously spoofs Apple's 1984 ad to show they're overthrowing the old order of men's fashion and assure dudes, who may be making their first foray into rompers, they'll love them.

"We promise that once you put it on, you won't wanna take this thing off," the site says. Watch the video here .