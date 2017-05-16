World
Search
Sign In
Foreign AidThe White House Is Cutting More Funds for Overseas Health Organizations Linked to Abortion
Hewlett Foundation Grantees in Kenya
VenezuelaAt Least Two People Have Been Killed in the Latest Venezuela Protests
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
Donald TrumpJohn McCain: Report on President Trump Disclosing Classified Intelligence to Russians Is 'Deeply Disturbing'
American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life And Times At Smithsonian American Art Museum On May 2
cyberattacksWannaCry Ransomware Cyberattack Slows as Authorities Hunt for Source
China Global Cyberattack Ransomware
Newly Elected Moon Jae-in Starts His Presidency
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House on May 10, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.  Kim Min-Hee—Getty Images
South Korea

South Korea's New President Moon Jae-in Is Sending Envoys to the Main Players in the North Korea Crisis

Joseph Hincks
1:43 AM ET

South Korea's newly elected president Moon Jae-in is set to dispatch senior diplomats to the United States, China, Japan and Russia as early as this week according to The Korea Times.

Moon's envoys include Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who will head to China, and media mogul Hong Seok-hyun, appointed special envoy to the U.S. Each will deliver a personal letter from Moon to the respective head of state and meet with top officials to discuss regional security and other issues facing the peninsula.

"Moon has appointed the envoys, and we are talking with the countries about their dispatch," The Korea Times quoted a presidential spokesman as saying. "They will start leaving for the respective countries as soon as discussions are completed."

Democratic Party leader Moon won the South Korean presidency by landslide last week, replacing ousted President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in December on charges of bribery and abuse of power. He has promised to re-engage with North Korea and expressed openness to visiting Pyongyang under the right conditions.

[The Korea Times]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME