South Korea's New President Moon Jae-in Is Sending Envoys to the Main Players in the North Korea Crisis

South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House on May 10, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Min-Hee—Getty Images

South Korea's newly elected president Moon Jae-in is set to dispatch senior diplomats to the United States, China, Japan and Russia as early as this week according to The Korea Times .

Moon's envoys include Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who will head to China, and media mogul Hong Seok-hyun, appointed special envoy to the U.S. Each will deliver a personal letter from Moon to the respective head of state and meet with top officials to discuss regional security and other issues facing the peninsula.

"Moon has appointed the envoys, and we are talking with the countries about their dispatch," T he Korea Times quoted a presidential spokesman as saying. "They will start leaving for the respective countries as soon as discussions are completed."

Democratic Party leader Moon won the South Korean presidency by l andslide last week , replacing ousted President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in December on charges of bribery and abuse of power. He has promised to re-engage with North Korea and expressed openness to visiting Pyongyang under the right conditions.

[The Korea Times ]