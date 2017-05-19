A Royal Photo Album: Watch as Princess Charlotte Grows Up

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is one cool two-year-old.

The pint-sized royal, who is the youngest child and only daughter of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton , has only been on this earth for 24 months. Yet she's already managed to inspire a Marc Jacobs lipstick shade and have a unique pink and green chrysanthemum named after her .

Put simply, Princess Charlotte has been pretty busy since her birth on May 2, 2015. She traveled to the snowy French Alps with her family — including three-and-a-half-year-old big brother Prince George — in March 2016, and went on a royal tour of Canada last year. She's also been photographed on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony watching the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as well as i n her brother's arms .

This weekend, the little princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, is going to make her bridesmaid debut at the wedding of Kate's sister Pippa to financier James Matthews. "Charlotte is used to social situations, so I think she will take it in her stride," Sarah Dixon, a maternity nurse who has worked with Will and Kate's friends, told People .

Her mother seemed to sum up her personality her during a reception in London following the Queen's birthday service last year, when she revealed: "[Charlotte] is very cute but she has got quite a feisty side." Take a look at some of Charlotte's best moments above.