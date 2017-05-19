A Royal Photo Album: Watch as Princess Charlotte Grows Up

Newsfeed
We Day California 2017 - Arrivals
Key Speakers At The 2017 Milken Conference
Soundgarden Perform At Shepherds Bush Empire In London
Solange
Princess Charlotte - Official Photograph Released
Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April in Norfolk, England.The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight-day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, on Sept. 24, 2016.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's official 90th birthday at The Mall in London on June 11, 2016 in London, England. The ceremony is the Queen's annual birthday parade.
Queen Elizabeth II with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments in Windsor England. The children are: James, Viscount Severn, 8-years-old, left, and Lady Louise, 12-years-old, second left, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall, holding The Queen's handbag, the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah 5-years-old, third right, and Isla Phillips, 3-years-old, right, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George, 2-years-old, second right, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte, 11-months-old, children of Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge, April 20, 2016.
epa05285465 An April 2016 handout picture released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and made available by Kensington Palace on 01 May 2016 shows Princess Charlotte taken by the Duchess at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Princess Charlotte will celebrate her first birthday on 02 May 2016. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2016. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. EPA/HRH THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE/HANDOUT UK AND IRELAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break in the French Alps on March 3, 2016.
In this October handout image provided by Kensington Palace on Dec. 18, 2015, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a portrait with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Princess Charlotte christening group photo
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released on June 6, 2015.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, departs the Lindo Wing with her newborn daughter at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. She is fourth in line to the throne.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn baby daughter at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015.
Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April in Norfolk, England.
royals

A Royal Photo Album: Watch as Princess Charlotte Grows Up

Kate Samuelson
4:00 PM ET

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is one cool two-year-old.

The pint-sized royal, who is the youngest child and only daughter of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, has only been on this earth for 24 months. Yet she's already managed to inspire a Marc Jacobs lipstick shade and have a unique pink and green chrysanthemum named after her.

Put simply, Princess Charlotte has been pretty busy since her birth on May 2, 2015. She traveled to the snowy French Alps with her family — including three-and-a-half-year-old big brother Prince George — in March 2016, and went on a royal tour of Canada last year. She's also been photographed on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony watching the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as well as in her brother's arms.

This weekend, the little princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, is going to make her bridesmaid debut at the wedding of Kate's sister Pippa to financier James Matthews. "Charlotte is used to social situations, so I think she will take it in her stride," Sarah Dixon, a maternity nurse who has worked with Will and Kate's friends, told People.

Her mother seemed to sum up her personality her during a reception in London following the Queen's birthday service last year, when she revealed: "[Charlotte] is very cute but she has got quite a feisty side." Take a look at some of Charlotte's best moments above.

