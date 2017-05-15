Tech
Search
Sign In
Exercise/FitnessWhy Barre Class Is So Good for Your Body
barre fitness class
InnovationSchool Bullying Is Down. Why Don’t Kids Believe It?
young child feeding father
russiaRussian President Vladimir Putin Condemns 'Unacceptable' North Korea Missile Launch
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Moscow
IllinoisA Chicago Jail Went on Lockdown After Hundreds of Workers Called Out on Mother’s Day
A Cook County Sheriff's police car patrols the exterior of the Cook County Jail in Chicago
zelda-breath-of-the-wild-1
Nintendo
Video Games

Here's When We Might See a 'The Legend of Zelda' Smartphone Game

Matt Peckham
11:00 AM ET

We could see Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda on smartphones and tablets as early as next year, the Wall Street Journal reports, referring to the Kyoto company's pledge to release a few mobile games based on its bestselling franchises per annual fiscal cycles.

The report, if correct — it's sourced vaguely to "people familiar with the matter" — would be no great surprise. The Legend of Zelda is a cornerstone Nintendo property, far more recognizable to general audiences than something like Fire Emblem, a turn-based strategy roleplaying series that Nintendo brought to smartphones in early February. Or Animal Crossing, its next smartphone game, delayed but currently due by the end of March 2018.

That's to say nothing of the whirlwind success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a novel take on the fantasy adventure series that at last check has sold nearly 4 million copies between the Wii U and Switch. A Zelda smartphone game was all but predestined. The question was simply, "When?"

Sometime in 2018, claims the Journal's sources, to be preceded by the Animal Crossing mobile game sometime in the second half of 2017, though the sources add a get out of jail "timing and order of the releases could be changed" clause.

Nintendo's first smartphone app, a social engagement curio dubbed Miitomo, arrived in March 2016. The company followed with Super Mario Run in December 2016, then Fire Emblem Heroes in February 2017. While Miitomo's usage numbers have been modest, Super Mario Run has racked up in the vicinity of 150 million downloads, though its "pay once" monetization model led Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima to express disappointment in conversion rate revenues (from free to paying players).

How would Nintendo monetize a Zelda smartphone game? One assumes at the very least unlike Miitomo, Super Mario Run or Fire Emblem Echoes. Nintendo made it clear, speaking to TIME earlier this year, that these games are partly experimental. Nintendo's view of success isn't merely financial. The company's late president Satoru Iwata was understandably concerned about the "insincerity" of free-to-play games. We seem thus to be in the throes of a kind of mass laboratory attempt to shape consumer behavior, to see if world-recognized intellectual property can be leveraged in a way that mitigates exploitive slot machine-style business practices while still moving the needle on consumer buy-in.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME