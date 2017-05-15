Politics
Search
Sign In
Hong KongThe Refugees who Sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong Have Had Their Asylum Applications Rejected
HONG KONG-CANADA-US-POLITICS-SOCIAL-SNOWDEN-REFUGEES
White HouseLawmakers Urge Trump to Avoid Giving the FBI Director Job to a Political Appointee
First Lady Melania Trump Hosts A Celebration Of MilitaryMothers Event
Late Night TelevisionJohn Oliver Tackles For-Profit Kidney Dialysis Companies on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
cybersecurityRansomware Attack Could Wreak Greater Chaos as Companies Re-Boot
Close up of silhouetted male hand typing on laptop keyboard
White House

Senators Urge Trump to Hand Over Any Recordings of Former FBI Director James Comey

Kevin Lui
3:41 AM ET

Several senators called Sunday for President Donald Trump to hand over any tapes he might have of conversations between himself and former FBI director James Comey, who was abruptly fired last week.

Trump appeared to suggest on Twitter Friday that there could be recordings. His tweet warned Comey that he had "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" White House Press secretary Sean Spicer declined to specify whether or not such tapes exist.

"If there are any tapes of this conversation, they need to be turned over," Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. Graham also suggested that the President should stop commenting on social media about the ongoing investigation into alleged links between Trump's campaign staff and the Russian government, which was being led by Comey.

The Trump administration said Comey was fired because of how he handled the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, though some lawmakers and analysts have suggested the decision may have been related to Comey's separate investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Read More: James Clapper: U.S. Government Is 'Under Assault' After James Comey Firing

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said on Fox News Sunday that recording conversations in the White House would be "not necessarily the best idea," and that it would be "inevitable" that such tapes would be subpoenaed if they do, in fact, exist.

Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said that if tapes exist, destroying them would be illegal and they must be immediately turned over to Congress and investigators. "If there are no tapes, he should apologize to both Jim Comey and the American people," Schumer said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME