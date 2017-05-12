Newsfeed
You Can Now Hide Sean Spicer in the Bushes With This Lawn Ornament

Ashley Hoffman
3:55 PM ET

Press Secretary Sean Spicer can now spice up a front lawn, in cutout form.

Spicer made headlines after an odd report that Spicer "hid in" — correction — huddled among a clump of bushes with his staff, after President Donald fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday. One woman is cashing in on the moment with a parody.

Lisa Kadonaga took to Facebook Thusday to share her DIY craft “Garden Spicer,” which features the internet's most trusted source of memes hiding in greenery. She said she can create more so that other homeowners obsessed with the news item can make outdoor decor more comical.

Presenting the 'Garden Spicer'. Here's something I made this afternoon. Now you too can have the White House press...

Posted by Lisa Kadonaga on Thursday, May 11, 2017

"Now you too can have the White House press secretary in — or rather, 'among' — the bushes in your yard," she captioned the post which now has 13,000 likes, "If you're concerned that when exposed to the outdoors, the image will run ....no worries, that's exactly what Sean Spicer does, so it's totally authentic!"

See the internet reactions to the Washington Post's corrected report on bushes below.

