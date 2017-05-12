U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will give the commencement address in the McGuirk Alumni Stadium at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Friday.

University Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said that Warren was a "role model" for students, making her an optimal choice as keynote speaker.

"We are inspired by her staunch advocacy for equitable access to education, environmental resource conservation and support for economic justice," Subbaswamy said of Warren in a statement. "These issues are in alignment with our campus’s core values and our long history of activism in pursuit of social justice."

Watch Warren deliver the commencement address live at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.