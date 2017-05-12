Science
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Threatens to Cancel White House Press Briefings
donald trump comey poll most americans disapprove
Justice DepartmentJeff Sessions Issues New Criminal Charging and Sentencing Policy
Jeff Sessions Addresses Law Enforcement In St. Louis About Combatting Crime
CourtsFormer Congresswoman Corrine Brown Faces Years of Jail Time After Being Found Guilty for Fraud
former-congresswoman-corrine-brown-verdict-trial-money
DogsInside the Minds of Dogs
space

Watch Live: Two Astronauts Complete 200th ISS Spacewalk

Tessa Berenson
7:57 AM ET

Two NASA astronauts are set to complete the 200th spacewalk outside the International Space Station Friday.

For Jack Fischer, the Verge reports, it will be his first ever spacewalk. But Peggy Whitson is a pro. She holds the record for most spacewalks by a female U.S. astronaut (today will be her ninth), and she's spent more days off the planet than any other woman (more than 500 days total). President Donald Trump called her last month to congratulate her on the milestone.

On Friday's walk, Fischer and Whitson will make some necessary repairs to the space station. The space walk starts at 8 a.m. EST and is expected to continue for more than six hours.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME