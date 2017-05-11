Newsfeed
Basketball - Olympics: Day 5
Carmelo Anthony of U.S. shoots over David Andersen of Australia on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 10, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  Elsa—Getty Images
Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony's 10-Year-Old Son Show Off His Insane Skills on the Basketball Court

Cady Lang
3:12 PM ET

When it comes to shooting hoops, it looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for New York Knicks star and karaoke curmudgeon Carmelo Anthony and his 10-year-old son Kiyan.

In an Instagram post shared by Kiyan's mother, La La, Melo's mini-me looks like he's ready to follow in his father's footsteps as an NBA player — even mimicking Carmelo's famous isolation style nearly identically and effortlessly making baskets during a little post-season workout for the father-son duo.

Carmelo recently made headlines for reportedly splitting from La La last month after nearly 7 years of marriage; however, if this Instagram post is any indication, it looks like both are committed to putting their son first.

See Kiyan's skills on the court below.

