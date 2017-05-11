Newsfeed
Cady Lang
12:19 PM ET

Samantha Bee has a book club, but rest assured she won't be reading Ivanka Trump's new book, Women Who Work: Redefining the Rules for Success anytime soon.

The Full Frontal host shredded the assistant to the President and her new book during her recurring segment, "The Great Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall of Lady Fame," where she proposed starting a book club titled "Ladies Who Book" to discuss Women Who Work.

Bee referenced a New York Times review of the book that called it "a strawberry milkshake of inspirational quotes" before saying that Trump used no less than 208 sources and quoted The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People 30 times.

"True to her family’s brand and empire, Ivanka wrote this book largely by taking other people’s work and stamping her name on it," Bee quipped before saying that Trump misattributed a quote from little-known pastor Dave Willis to voice actor Dave Willis, a voice actor perhaps best known for his work as Meatwad on Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

However, Bee took bigger issue with the book's tone-deaf use of Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou quotes about racism and slavery, which Bee went on to highlight to mock the First Daughter's book's privilege-laden ideas about career women.

"It takes a special kind of whiteness to take a Maya Angelou line about racism, mangle it, and apply it to asking for a raise," Bee said.

Bee's final thoughts on Trump's Women Who Work didn't leave room for much interpretation.

"If you were raised working poor like me, this book will inspire you—specifically, it will inspire you to challenge the next rich woman you see to a broken beer-bottle fight."

Watch the full clip below.

