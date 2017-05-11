Ideas
Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Found Guilty of Fraud and Tax Evasion
Assualt Presser
This Playful Little Real-Life Prince Just Stole the Royal Show
prince-sverre-magnus-norway-royal-palace-funny-face
3 Dead After Shooting During Arkansas Traffic Stop
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, right, and Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announce the discovery of the remains of Stephen McAfee during a press conference at the sheriff's office, in Mount Clemens, Mich., Friday, April 28, 2017. Two people have been charged in the slaying and mutilation of McAfee, whom they knew as an acquaintance, who went missing last year but whose body parts were found just this week in a shallow grave behind one of the suspect's home and a vacant field north of Detroit, authorities announced Friday.
Officials From 20 States Want an Independent Counsel for the Russia Investigation
maura-healey-massachusetts-attorney-general
jeff-garlin
Actor Jeff Garlin poses for a portraits at the Beverly Hills Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Image Group LA—Getty Images
Television

A Quick Talk With Jeff Garlin About Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

Raisa Bruner
6:41 AM ET
Ideas

The comedian, 54, wrote, directed and stars in Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (out now). He plays a befuddled detective seeking answers to a gruesome crime alongside a mirthful cast.

You've been in comedy for decades. Have comedians had to become more sensitive in their approach?

I'm conscious of the fact that so many things can be said that upset people today. I find it ridiculous, to be honest with you. Let's be empathetic. But especially in comedy, it's got to be irreverent.

Where did the concept for Handsome come from?

The way it works in my career is, I think of it and I go do it. I love murder-mystery shows like Columbo. I thought it would be fun. So there you go. And it was!

What was it like working for Netflix?

Here's what I would say the difference would be, and it's something that we should have been doing for a long time: making shows for specific demographics, or just making regular shows and seeing who tunes in. Because in trying to appeal to everyone on a given show--especially a comedy--you can't help but fail. It's hard to get through to them all.

Reviews have been mixed. Do you feel pressure to deliver a certain type of comedy?

Nope. The only pressure I feel is to perform at the top of my intelligence. The only concern I have with something like Handsome is that people are watching it. If no one's digging it, then I obviously have nothing to offer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning to HBO for a ninth season after a long hiatus. What was it like to reunite?

From the first scene we filmed, it felt like we had just worked the week before. It didn't feel like five years off. It just felt comfortable. There was no stress or anything. It was delightful. What people love about the show, the feeling, the vibe--that's still there.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
