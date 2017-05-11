Science
Hepatitis C virus (HCV). Image produced using high-dynamic-range imaging (HDRI) from an image taken with transmission electron microscopy. Viral diameter around 22 nm.
NASA

NASA's New 'Space Fabric'

Julia Zorthian
6:56 AM ET

How many problems can one material solve? According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., the answer may well be limitless, thanks to its new 3-D-printed metallic "space fabric," designed to be especially useful outside Earth's atmosphere. Among its many possible applications: regulating the temperature of an astronaut's suit (one side of the textile reflects light, the other absorbs it) and folding into a backup antenna (the metal can be tailored to conduct radio waves). Although it's still a prototype, creator Raul Polit Casillas says the ultimate goal is to make the "highly adaptable" fabric even more utilitarian by enabling astronauts to custom-print in space.

Follow TIME