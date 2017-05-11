Ideas
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaHelicopter Crew Warns Paddleboarders They're 'Next to Approximately 15 Great White Sharks'
california great white sharks paddle boarding warning police helicopter
court casesFormer Congresswoman Corrine Brown Found Guilty of Fraud and Tax Evasion
Assualt Presser
royalsThis Playful Little Real-Life Prince Just Stole the Royal Show
prince-sverre-magnus-norway-royal-palace-funny-face
Crime3 Dead After Shooting During Arkansas Traffic Stop
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, right, and Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announce the discovery of the remains of Stephen McAfee during a press conference at the sheriff's office, in Mount Clemens, Mich., Friday, April 28, 2017. Two people have been charged in the slaying and mutilation of McAfee, whom they knew as an acquaintance, who went missing last year but whose body parts were found just this week in a shallow grave behind one of the suspect's home and a vacant field north of Detroit, authorities announced Friday.
TIME staff portrait: Nancy Gibbs
Peter Hapak for TIME
Ideas

The Danger of Governing on Social Media

Nancy Gibbs
6:53 AM ET
Ideas
Nancy Gibbs is the managing editor of TIME. She is the co-author, along with TIME’s Michael Duffy, of two best-selling presidential histories: The President’s Club: Inside the World’s Most Exclusive Fraternity and The Preacher and the Presidents: Billy Graham in the White House.

Less than 24 hours before he sacked the FBI director, President Trump sat at dinner in the Blue Room sharing his bewilderment at the reactions he evokes. "It's pretty amazing to me," he said. "If you can actually make America great again, why would people be upset about it? Why would people be upset that we want to have great education, we want to have safety in our cities ... if I can do those things, why is there hatred?"

The President's critics would have no trouble prosecuting the case, but there are broader questions to raise. Why so much hate, so much obsession? Why use Twitter as a WMD? What is this doing to us, not to the electoral map or the fever dreams of future candidates, but to people watching this operatic presidency and finding that political combat is penetrating aspects of daily life that were once off-limits? Polls find that nearly two-thirds of Americans think hate has increased since the election; only 1 in 5 people trusts the government to do the right thing all or most of the time, close to an all-time low.

The firing of FBI Director James Comey shook an already rattled body politic even more profoundly. At a moment of deep division and broad distrust, the machinery of justice matters more than ever — and when the Chief Executive monkeys with that machinery, well, that's why the founders built a Constitution that checks Executive power. We are learning in real time how resilient our institutions will be when facing, among other threats, a foreign power intent on undermining them.

Among those institutions is journalism itself, which the President blames for much of the animosity he faces. "We are given a pretty bum press," he told us, and he includes TIME for publishing stories he did not much like. Here, too, is a new divide. The Pew Research Center found that a year ago, roughly three-quarters of Americans — Democrats and Republicans alike — supported the role of the press as a watchdog over public officials. Now nearly 9 in 10 Democrats think the press properly holds politicians accountable, compared with only 4 in 10 Republicans. In 30 years, there has never been such a partisan gap in perceptions of the media.

This occurs at a moment when news organizations have delivered crucial revelations, be they the conflicts of interest of top officials or the Russia connections of fired National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. Add to that the weaponization of information by foreign powers and the rise of hackers and bots and fake-news purveyors, and the path forward feels even more hazardous. During past political scandals and even constitutional crises, the messy, miraculous contraption of checks and balances and freedoms and duties constructed by the founders somehow carried us to safe, common ground. We are testing our instruments again, the world is watching, and as exhausting as the journey has been so far, it appears it is only just beginning.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME