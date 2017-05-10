A combination photo shows FBI Director James Comey (L) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. on July 14, 2016 and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2017.

Immediately after the White House announced President Trump had decided to fire former FBI Director James Comey, Democrats intensified their calls for an independent prosecutor to investigate possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia , arguing that the FBI's investigation's into the matter could potentially become compromised now that the President terminated the person at the helm of the bureau running it.

"Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein sat in the Judiciary Committee and promised to appoint a special prosecutor at the appropriate time. That time is right now," Senator Schumer said after the news broke. "The American people's trust in our criminal justice system is in Rosenstein's hands."

Some Republicans, like Rep. Barbara Comstock, also called for an independent investigation; Michigan Congressman Justin Amash tweeted that he and his staff were reviewing legislation to "establish an independent commission," and Senator John McCain reiterated his call for a special congressional committee.

Here's what you need to know about the differences between these suggestions, as well as the historical precedent behind them and what this means going forward.

A Prosecutor Vs. A Commission Vs. A Committee

An independent prosecutor is different from an independent commission or an independent committee. The former can only be appointed by the Department of Justice - in this case, by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself amidst controversy during his confirmation hearings.

If, on the other hand, Congress wanted to appoint one, the only way it can do so is if they passed a statute mandating one that the President signs into law, which has happened in the past. But it is highly unlikely this will happen, since the White House has said several times appointing one would be unnecessary and Senate Republicans are opposed.

Congress, can, however, authorize an independent commission or committee. Either chamber can organize a committee of its own members with expertise pertinent to the investigation, or the Senate can pass a resolution and the House can authorize a commission.

What Would They Do

A commission, a committee, and a special prosecutor would all be charged with investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, or specifically, possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia. But only a special prosecutor has the power to actually take legal action; a committee or a commission would only gather the facts and present the findings to the Department of Justice.

"No one's going to jail as a result of what the commission does but they could with a prosecutor," explained William C. Banks, a law professor and Director of the Institute for National Security and Counterterrorism at Syracuse University. "C ongress has the power to investigate but power to prosecute is in the Executive Branch."

Historical Precedent

Although the idea of a special prosecutor extends back to Ulysses Grant's administration in the 19th century , the most well known example in modern history of a Department of Justice appointing a special prosecutor is during Richard Nixon's administration, when his Attorney General Elliot Richardson appointed Archibald Cox in 1973 to investigate the burglary at the Watergate hotel that would ultimately lead to Nixon's downfall. Of course, Nixon fired Cox that same year in what is now known as the Saturday Night Massacre , which currently has many people drawing parallels with Trump's decision to terminate Comey.

But after Nixon fired Cox, Congress did ultimately take action to ease the process of appointing an independent counsel. In 1978, then-President Jimmy Carter signed the Ethics of Government Act into law, which, among other provisions, enabled the appointment of an independent counsel, essentially another term for an independent prosecutor. This ultimately became known as United States Office of the Independent Counsel, and was used for major investigations like Iran-Contra during the Reagan years and Whitewater during the Clinton years, which ultimately led to Clinton's impeachment.

Of course, this law passed under a different presidential administration from the one that fired the independent prosecutor. And the statute that enabled the creation of the independent counsels expired nearly two decades ago, in 1999.