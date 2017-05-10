Politics
John McCain on Comey Firing: 'This Scandal Is Going to Go On. I've Seen It Before'

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:09 PM ET

Sen. John McCain warned a group of foreign diplomats Tuesday that the controvery surrounding President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey will continue.

“This scandal is going to go on. I’ve seen it before,” McCain said to the Munich Security Conference core group, the Washington Post reported. "This is a centipede. I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop, I can just guarantee it. There's just too much information that we don't have that will be coming out."

McCain did not say that the reason Comey was fired was to hinder the FBI's investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump's campaign. However, he said if that was the intention behind the firing that the plan would fail.

The Senator also compared the situation, as others have, to the "Saturday Night Massacre," in which President Richard Nixon fired the prosecutor investigating Watergate.

In a statement yesterday, McCain also called for a "special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election" and that Comey's termination "only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee."

"I can't help but think that this is not a good thing for America," McCain said.

