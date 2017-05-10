South CarolinaSouth Carolina Agencies Closed for Confederate Memorial Day
Calls For Removal Of Confederate Flag Outside SC Statehouse Grow In Wake Of Race-Fueled Charleston Church Shooting
National SecurityVice President Mike Pence: President Trump 'Made the Right Decision' Firing James Comey
Mike Pence
celebritiesThe Rock Completely Disagrees With President Trump's Travel Ban: 'I Believe in Inclusion'
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
TelevisionHouse of Cards' Frank Underwood Wants to Run Australia Now
Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, 2014.
celebrities

Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Says She’ll Treat Prison Like a Movie Set

Melissa Chan
10:22 AM ET

Abby Lee Miller, a former Dance Moms reality TV star who was sentenced for bankruptcy fraud Tuesday, said she plans to treat prison like it’s a movie set.

Miller, known for being tough on young competitive dancers on the reality show, appeared optimistic during an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America after she was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison.

“A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title,” she said. “I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set, and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty last year to fraud charges after prosecutors said she was trying to hide $775,000 worth of income despite filing for bankruptcy, according to the Associated Press.

Miller said she will spend her time in prison reading and learning how to speak Spanish. She’s also already working on a new book. “I wasn’t ever trying to hurt anyone,” she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME