Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
South CarolinaSouth Carolina Agencies Are Closed for Confederate Memorial Day
Calls For Removal Of Confederate Flag Outside SC Statehouse Grow In Wake Of Race-Fueled Charleston Church Shooting
National SecurityVice President Mike Pence: President Trump 'Made the Right Decision' Firing James Comey
Mike Pence
celebritiesThe Rock Completely Disagrees With President Trump's Travel Ban: 'I Believe in Inclusion'
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
TelevisionHouse of Cards' Frank Underwood Wants to Run Australia Now
Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, 2014.
Late Night Television

'We Can Insult. He Can Injure.' Jon Stewart Champions Stephen Colbert's 'Potty Mouth' During Reunion

Megan McCluskey
10:56 AM ET

Following the controversy surrounding an explicit joke Stephen Colbert recently made about President Donald Trump, Jon Stewart appeared on The Late Show to tease his friend about causing a fuss.

"I'm not comfortable here. I don't feel comfortable," he joked while uncomfortably squirming in his seat next to Colbert's desk. "I've been reading about you. I've been seeing about you in the news. You have a potty mouth."

"That I do," the host replied. "But might I say, I learned it from you, Dad."

However, Stewart later returned to the topic to give his real take on the matter. "The things you say — even if they’re crass or even if they are in some ways not respectful enough to the office of the presidency — we can insult, he can injure," he said. "It’s the difference between insult and injury. And for the life of me I do not understand why in this country we try to hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to. It’s bizarre."

The chat came in the midst of an epic Daily Show reunion, which also featured cameos by former correspondents Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms, and Rob Corddry.

Read More: The Complete History of Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart's Legendary Friendship

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME