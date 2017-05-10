'The Kind of Thing Dictators Do': Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump for Firing James Comey

Jimmy Kimmel joined the fray of critics Tuesday night after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey .

"This is the kind of thing dictators do," Kimmel said during his show's monologue. "This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do, they fire people every week. Maybe that’s what happened, he thinks he’s still on the Celebrity Apprentice . It was between James Comey and Meatloaf and, well, the loaf won again.”

Kimmel said Comey's while the FBI was investigating Trump's campaign for possible ties with Russia marked "another crazy day in the United States of America."

Kimmel joked about the White House's reason for the firing, saying "that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president," referring to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails led by Comey. Clinton previously said that Comey releasing information that the FBI would reexamine emails related to the investigation on her use of a private server was partially to blame to her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey's termination Tuesday night came at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.