Politics
Search
Sign In
James ComeyPresident Trump Previously Praised James Comey Over the FBI's Hillary Clinton Investigation
FBI Director James Comey Testifies During Senate Judiciary Hearing
White HouseHillary Clinton Campaign Manager on James Comey Firing: 'This Terrifies Me'
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
Late Night TelevisionThe Complete History of Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart's Legendary Friendship
Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart appear on 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.
FBIRead the Memo Recommending James Comey Be Fired Over the Hillary Clinton Email Investigation
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrives to a hearing on foreign cyber threats to the United States with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, left, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrives to a hearing on foreign cyber threats to the United States with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, left, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg /Getty Images
James Comey

John McCain Is 'Disappointed' That President Trump Fired James Comey

Alana Abramson
May 09, 2017

Senator John McCain said Tuesday evening he was "disappointed" in President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, although he acknowledged Trump has the legal jurisdiction to do so.

"While the President has the legal authority to remove the Director of teh FBI, I am disappointed in the President's decision to remove James Comey from office," McCain said. "James Comey is a man of honor and has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances."

McCain has repeatedly advocated for an independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which the FBI is currently heading.

After Rep. Devin Nunes revealed that he had information that Trump associates were the subjects of incidental surveillance, McCain said Congress was incapable of handling the matter credibly.

In March, he insinuated that he expected more information to drop about the relationship between Trump and Russia. "I think there’s a lot of shoes to drop from this centipede," he said at the time. "There’s a lot of aspects with this whole relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin that requires further scrutiny, and so far I don’t think the American people have gotten all the answers,"

Trump's decision to fire Comey, the Senator said Tuesday night only"confirms the need and urgency" of an independent committee.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME