Politics

Lindsey Graham Wants to Investigate President Trump's Business Dealings for Ties to Russia

Reuters
1:42 PM ET

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he wants to examine fellow Republican President Donald Trump's business dealings for any ties to Russia, CNN reported on Tuesday, one day after the issue was raised at a Senate hearing.

Graham said it would be helpful to see Trump's tax records but that it was too soon to say whether he would be willing to subpoena them, according to CNN.

Representatives for Graham could not be immediately reached to confirm the report or give more details. Representatives for the White House also could not be immediately reached.

Graham asked former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Monday whether he had concerns about Russian ties to Trump's business interests. Clapper said he could not comment because the issue could be a subject of an ongoing investigation.

Graham on Tuesday said he intended to look into Trump's business ties to see whether any connections exist between Russia and the Trump campaign or the president's associates and would monitor the FBI's investigation to see how it could affect a Senate probe.

