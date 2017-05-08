Poll: Just 31% of Americans Support the House GOP Health Care Bill

Less than a third of Americans support the GOP health care bill aimed at repealing the Affordable Care Act that passed the House last week, according to a new poll.
While 31% of Americans said they support the bill, 44% of respondents said they oppose it and a quarter said they were unsure, according to the HuffPost/YouGov survey.
More of those surveyed (39%) said the American Health Care Act would likely be worse than the Affordable Care Act than said it would be better (26%).
The GOP bill passed narrowly in the House and now faces consideration in the Senate.
The poll, conducted online on May 6, surveyed 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of +/- 4.5%.