Poll: Just 31% of Americans Support the House GOP Health Care Bill

President Donald Trump looks to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and other House congressmen in the Rose Garden after the House pushed through a health care bill, at the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 04, 2017. Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Less than a third of Americans support the GOP health care bill aimed at repealing the Affordable Care Act that passed the House last week, according to a new poll .

While 31% of Americans said they support the bill, 44% of respondents said they oppose it and a quarter said they were unsure, according to the HuffPost/YouGov survey .

More of those surveyed (39%) said the American Health Care Act would likely be worse than the Affordable Care Act than said it would be better (26%).

The GOP bill passed narrowly in the House and now faces consideration in the Senate .

The poll, conducted online on May 6, surveyed 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of +/- 4.5%.