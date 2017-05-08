Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
georgiaFacebook Live of Georgia Teen’s Suicide Actually Helped Police Save Her
TEC-Facebook-Race-Based Ads
Crime'Gunman in The House.' Boston Doctor Sent Frantic Final Text Before Double Murders
doctor-murder
ResearchSwearing Can Be Good for You, According to Science
boxing glove body image fitness health strength success motto stock
jared kushnerJared Kushner's Family Apologizes for Using His Name in Investment Pitch
President Trump Welcomes President Of Argentina Mauricio Macri To The White House
Music

Katy Perry on Whether Her Album Indirectly Responds to 'Bad Blood': 'Everything Has a Reaction'

Megan McCluskey
2:33 PM ET

Ever since Taylor Swift revealed that "Bad Blood" was written about another female artist, some speculated that Katy Perry was the subject in question.

"She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Swift told Rolling Stone of the unnamed foe in 2014, leading some to believe she was referencing her and Perry's shared backup dancers.

Perry has never directly responded to Swift's song or subsequent comments. However, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Chained to the Rhythm" artist spoke about whether she addresses the supposed diss track on her upcoming album. "I think [my new album is] a very empowered record," she said. "There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person."

Perry continued by offering a somewhat ambiguous answer to the question.

One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME