Ever since Taylor Swift revealed that " Bad Blood " was written about another female artist, some speculated that Katy Perry was the subject in question.

"She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Swift told Rolling Stone of the unnamed foe in 2014, leading some to believe she was referencing her and Perry's shared backup dancers.

Perry has never directly responded to Swift's song or subsequent comments. However, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , the "Chained to the Rhythm" artist spoke about whether she addresses the supposed diss track on her upcoming album. "I think [my new album is] a very empowered record," she said. "There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person."

Perry continued by offering a somewhat ambiguous answer to the question.