A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other Delta planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2009.
A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other Delta planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2009.  Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Travel

Delta Airlines Apologizes for Kicking Family Off Overbooked Flight

Tessa Berenson
12:20 PM ET

Delta Airlines has apologized for kicking a family off an overbooked flight last month.

Brian Schear posted a video to YouTube this week showing him, his wife and their two young children being ejected from an overbooked flight from Hawaii to California on April 23, when they refused to give up a seat originally purchased for their teenage son that they instead decided to use for their 2-year-old.

"We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "Delta's goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize."

Delta's apology comes just under a month after United Airlines came under intense fire for forcibly removing passenger David Dao for refusing to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

Follow TIME