Maison-Margiela-destroyed-sneakers
(Credit: Neiman Marcus)
Bizarre

These 'Destroyed' Designer Sneakers Cost $1,425 if That Sounds Appealing

Cady Lang
3:38 PM ET

If you're in the market for a pair of luxe kicks that look like they've seen better days, look no further than Maison Margiela's Future Destroyed high-top sneaker.

The leather sneaker from the Kanye West and Katy Perry-approved avant-garde fashion label features heavy distressing and a deconstructed design — which is to say, that the finished product looks somewhat like a pair of sneaker that's been fed to ravenous hounds, left in the rain, and then dropped in a sandblaster for good measure.

If this aesthetic sounds appealing, take comfort in knowing that the sneakers can be yours for a hot $1,425, the price it's retailing for at department stores like Neiman Marcus.

Apparently, looking fashionably distressed doesn't come cheap.

