While it's a fact well-established that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a staunch feminist and a young, hip politician , he showed off his nerdy side on none other than International Star Wars Day by prominently sporting a special pair of socks, one of which featured C-3PO and the other of which featured R2-D2.

In case there was any doubt that Trudeau is really a true Star Wars fan, he posted a picture of the socks to his personal Twitter account along with the caption, "These are the socks you are looking for," referencing Obi-Wan Kenobi's iconic line from the original 1977 movie and the hashtag #MayTheFourthBeWithYou.

Predictably, the Internet went wild for Trudeau's out of this world socks, expressing everything from admiration to exultation.

Justin Trudeau is just simply the coolest with those socks. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/hZGR1fJIdo - Anni (@adlerauge_) May 4, 2017