This Just In

A roundup of new and noteworthy insights from the week’s most talked-about studies:

1 YOU CAN WILL YOURSELF TO OVERCOME HEARTBREAK

A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience found that telling people who recently went through breakups that a placebo nasal spray would make them less sad while viewing photos of their exes did in fact dull their sadness, according to brain scans–suggesting that just believing in heartbreak relief has benefits.

2 ADJUSTING YOUR THERMOSTAT MIGHT BOOST YOUR METABOLISM

A report in Building Research & Information found that varying living temperatures between mildly cool and warm can combat obesity by making inhabitants burn more energy and improving overall metabolic health.

3 TEENS SHOULDN’T START SCHOOL BEFORE 8:30 A.M.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine officially took the stance that middle and high schools should begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. so that teens–who are predisposed to staying up later–can gain sleep more and focus better.

