LOVE IT

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy created a Tinder profile for the world’s last male northern white rhino in an effort to raise money for breeding research.

The Internet nearly unanimously crowned Rihanna queen of the Met Gala’s red carpet for her structured Comme des Garçons look, which, according to designer Rei Kawakubo, drew inspiration from “punks in the 18th century.”

When a Blockbuster store announced that it was closing, employees helped a Texas family build an in-home version of the film-rental chain for their movie-loving autistic son.

Kenny G gave an in-flight saxophone performance after passengers on a Delta plane doubled his request to donate $1,000 to the American Cancer Society; the stunt was inspired by Kenny G’s seatmate, who lost her daughter to brain cancer.

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a summer linguistics course inspired by Dothraki, one of the fictional languages spoken on Game of Thrones.

LEAVE IT

A four-bedroom Hong Kong villa is on the market for $87.5 million, an astronomical $21,230 per square foot.

Bangkok revealed plans to start restricting the city’s famous street-food vendors–in the name of “order and hygiene”–days before announcing a new street-food festival.

A Seattle woman withdrew $300 from a Bank of America ATM to find that one of the $20 bills was a movie prop. (Bank of America quickly remedied the error.)

Nordstrom is drawing criticism for selling $425 men’s jeans covered with “a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones says spectators at Fenway Park hurled racist slurs and peanuts at him during a recent victory over the Boston Red Sox. The next day, fans gave him a standing ovation.

