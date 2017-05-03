Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy Shot Near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 7: Brandon Roy #7 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 7, 2010

Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy is expected to recover after being shot at a children's basketball game in Los Angeles Saturday, officials said.

Roy was one of four people hit by two gunman, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Joseph Williams said, according to USA Today. They were taken to a local hospital, where Roy was treated for a non-life threatening, upper body wound,

No motive has been identified by authorities so far, but detectives were conducting an investigation, USA Today reports.

Roy is reportedly back in Washington state, where he lives, following his treatment in Southern California over the weekend, according to King5 TV in Seattle.

The Portland Trail Blazers, where Roy spent five of his six NBA seasons, released a statement on Tuesday:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Roy enjoyed a promising start to his NBA career, winning Rookie of the Year in the 2006-2007 season and earning three All-Star team appearances before injuries led to his retirement in 2013. He now coaches the Nathan Hale High School basketball team in Seattle.