Sports
Search
Sign In
CongressHouse Passes $1.1 Trillion Funding Bill to Keep the Government Open
Congress Tax Overhaul
BooksNew Barack Obama Biography Documents Growing Pains and Young Love
Mount Everest‘The Only Limits Are the Ones You Place on Yourself.’ Meet the First U.S. Amputee to Scale Mount Everest
Jeff Glasbrenner is the first American amputee to scale Mount Everest. He accomplished the feat in May 2016.
CourtsJury Convicts Woman Who Laughed During Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing
Senator Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing - Washington, DC
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 7: Brandon Roy #7 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 7, 2010 Noah Graham—NBAE/Getty Images
Crime

Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy Shot Near Los Angeles

Aric Jenkins
4:21 PM ET

Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy is expected to recover after being shot at a children's basketball game in Los Angeles Saturday, officials said.

Roy was one of four people hit by two gunman, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Joseph Williams said, according to USA Today. They were taken to a local hospital, where Roy was treated for a non-life threatening, upper body wound,

No motive has been identified by authorities so far, but detectives were conducting an investigation, USA Today reports.

Roy is reportedly back in Washington state, where he lives, following his treatment in Southern California over the weekend, according to King5 TV in Seattle.

The Portland Trail Blazers, where Roy spent five of his six NBA seasons, released a statement on Tuesday:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Roy enjoyed a promising start to his NBA career, winning Rookie of the Year in the 2006-2007 season and earning three All-Star team appearances before injuries led to his retirement in 2013. He now coaches the Nathan Hale High School basketball team in Seattle.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME