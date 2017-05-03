Watch Live: Barack and Michelle Obama Preview Presidential Library

Former U.S. President Barack Obama visits with youth leaders at the University of Chicago to help promote community organizing on April 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The visit marks Obama's first formal public appearance since leaving office.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are previewing the Obama museum and library in Chicago Wednesday.

Obama will oversee a roundtable discussion on the future Obama Presidential Center. According to the Obama Foundation, the former President will give an update on the center and show a 3-D model of its design.

Michelle Obama will also join the event, in her first visit to Chicago since she left the White House in January, the Chicago Tribune reports . Obama announced last year that the center would be developed in Chicago's South Side neighborhood.

"With a center in Jackson Park, not only will we be able to affect local change, but we can attract the world to this historic neighborhood," he said in a statement in July.

Watch the panel above.