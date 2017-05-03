A New Chicken-like Dinosaur Was Just Discovered in China

An illustrated life reconstruction of Jianianhualong tengi shows off its asymmetrical feathers. Julius T. Csotonyi and Xu, Currie, Pittman et al.

A team of paleontologists in China recently discovered a new species of feathered, chicken-like dinosaur .

The feathered beasts, which are the the earliest known bird ancestor, were found in the country's region of Liaoning, according to USA Today , which cites the study published in Nature Communications, a British journal. The 125 million year-old fossilized skeletons are well well-preserved, USA Today reports. The prehistoric animal is about three-feet long, and has been named Jianianhualong tengi.

While it's not clear if the animal could fly, it does have asymmetrical feathers—which is a key factor in the history of animal flight, notes USA Today .

"Asymmetrical feathers have been associated with flight capability, but are also found in species that do not fly, and their appearance was a major event in feather evolution," the authors write in the study, according to USA Today .