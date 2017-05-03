World
Search
Sign In
Music FestivalsFyre Festival Was Awful, But It Had Nothing on Woodstock: A Brief History of Music Festivals Gone Wrong
WOODSTOCK 99
Donald TrumpTrump Says James Comey Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' to Hillary Clinton
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
AfghanistanAttack on U.S. Convoy in Afghanistan Kills Eight Civilians, Wounds Three American Soldiers
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan
Health CareHillary Clinton Takes Aim at 'Groups of Men' Stripping Away Women's Health Care
Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Reuters
borneo

Extremely Rare Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity in Indonesia

Ryan Kilpatrick
4:22 AM ET

A white-haired, blue-eyed albino orangutan has been rescued from captivity in a remote Indonesian village.

The five-year-old female primate was found just two days after villagers captured her, following a tip-off from local police on the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation said in a statement.

Bornean orangutans are classified as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to hunting as well as habitat loss, as the island's forests are illegally logged or destroyed to make way for palm oil plantations. Albino orangutans are considered extremely rare, and the one rescued on Saturday was the first ever seen by the group.

Considered one of the most intelligent primates on Earth, orangutans are protected by national and international law, but the trade in infants taken from the wild for the pet trade continues to thrive.

According to BOSF, the rescued orangutan's "hair, eye, and skin color is paler than normal, and she is also sensitive to light." Since she was only held captive for two days, she "still displays wild behaviors," the group says, and could soon be released back into the wild.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME