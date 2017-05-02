Newsfeed
TheBleachers
Music

Jack Antonoff Wears a Bedazzled Blazer to His Doomed Wedding in This New Bleachers Music Video

Cady Lang
5:11 PM ET

While the final season of Girls has wrapped, that doesn't mean that Lena Dunham is letting any grass grow under her feet. She assumed a director's role once again to helm the latest music video for Bleachers, starring Dunham's boyfriend Jack Antonoff, who's the lead singer and songwriter for the band.

The music video is for Bleachers' song "Don't Take the Money" and feels more like a short film thanks to spoken interludes and a gripping visual narrative that involves Antonoff getting married in a bedazzled blazer — that is, before his fiancee's ex crashes the wedding ceremony with disastrous results. Besides the engrossing storyline, Dunham also enlisted Search Party's Alia Shawkat (resplendent in gold lamé) as a supporting character and borrowed heavily from bright, saturated, '80s-style aesthetics to keep the concept fun, despite the somewhat unexpected plot twist.

Watch the full video below.

