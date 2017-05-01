United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will testify before the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight .

Munoz will likely face questions about how and why security officers bloodied and dragged Dr. David Dao down the aisle of his United flight after he refused to give up his seat for a United employee on the overbooked plane. Viral video of the incident in Chicago drew widespread outrage, and United later reached a settlement with Dao for an undisclosed amount.

The House panel said it is questioning Munoz and others at United to determine "what can be done to improve the flying experience for American travelers."

Watch a live stream of the hearing above when it begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT.