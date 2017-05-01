BooksThe Enduring Power of John F. Kennedy's Message to the World
A Conversation With JFK
Five Best IdeasWhy It Feels Like Food Is Taking Over Our Lives
Summer Table Scape Horizontal
Morning Must ReadsWhat the Budget Deal Does — and Doesn't
Capitol
Gift Guide7 Father's Day Gifts For the Dad Who Loves Sports
Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
movies

Watch the Trailer for Award-Winning Documentary About Hong Kong Teenage Activist

Eliza Berman
12:10 PM ET

Joshua Wong was just 14 years old when he began his career as an activist. Four years later, he was on the cover of TIME magazine for his role in mobilizing the youth of Hong Kong to stand up for democracy.

And now, he's the subject of a new documentary, Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, which chronicles his journey from a regular teen to the spokesperson of a movement and the voice of a generation.

Directed by Joe Piscatella, the film offers a portrait of the inspiration Wong has offered to those that have joined the protest for an autonomous Hong Kong, which was given to the Chinese government in 1997 by the United Kingdom. Under his leadership, thousands upon thousands of young people occupied the streets in pro-democracy demonstrations, with some — including Wong — arrested for their participation.

As Wong puts it in the movie's trailer, which exclusively premieres on TIME, "The future of Hong Kong should be decided by Hong Kongers."

The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won the World Cinema - Documentary Audience Award and was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize.

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower will be released on Netflix on May 26.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME