georgia

FBI Agent Shot in Atlanta While Serving Warrant

Mahita Gajanan
6:43 PM ET

An FBI agent was shot and injured while trying to serve a warrant in Atlanta, authorities said on Friday.

The agent was shot trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home, FBI Special Agent Stephen Emmett told the Associated Press. The agent suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Emmet, another individual who was at the scene was killed. The person was not part of law enforcement.

Further details were not immediately available. The FBI and Atlanta police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Follow TIME