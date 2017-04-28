U.S.
Search
Sign In
animalsSomeone Is Shaving Other People's Cats in Virginia
Cute persian cat lying on cat tower
Campaign FinanceTrump-Backing Megadonors Gave Millions to Conservative Charities
Billionaires Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah attend the 12th International Conference on Climate Change hosted by The Heartland Institute on March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
CrimeNew Jersey Flower Shop Owner Accused of Stealing Plants From a Cemetery
trump 100 daysPresident Trump's Next 100 Days May Look a Lot Like the First 100
U.S. President Donald Trump looks out window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington
18195700_4233942090318_1545975194_o 2
The entrance to Bryant Park's newly-renovated public restrooms. Catherine Trautwein—TIME
New York

Visitors Rave About New York's 'Iconic' Public Restroom

Catherine Trautwein
2:45 PM ET

Next time nature calls, you may want to head here.

A newly-renovated public restroom located in New York City's Bryant Park features bright floral arrangements, framed artwork and the sounds of classical music — albeit interspersed with the whine of electronic hand dryers.

"It's like a hotel!" someone called from inside as tourists stopped in the entryway to snap photos.

The bathrooms were closed for the past three months while they had a nearly $300,000 renovation.

"I would think for the publicity and tourism that this helps generate, it's worth that," said Julie McCarty, a 55-year-old business owner from Evansville, Ind. "It's iconic now in terms of restrooms. An iconic restroom."

More than 3,000 people on average went to Bryant Park's bathrooms every day in 2016, adding up to 1.2 million people last year, according the Bryant Park Corporation, which manages the park.

Inside Bryant Park's newly-renovated public restrooms. 

Some of these visitors are first-time customers, while others keep coming back to do their business.

"It's the best [public] bathroom in New York City," said Bill Patberg, a 69-year-old lawyer from Harbor Spring, Mich.

Spencer Lee, 24, said his favorite part of restroom was the new toilets seats, which — with the wave of a hand — move fresh plastic seat covers in place.

"I've never seen a bathroom with the seats like that, so I give props to that."

Despite the facility's luxe interior, it's not always a paradise. An attendant revealed someone tried to wash their clothes inside, which is against the rules. It's also forbidden bathe, shave and brush your teeth in the restroom.

However, for those of urgent need, this restroom comes pretty close to being perfect.

"It's stunning. Coming all the way from Edinburgh, it's just the best toilets I've ever seen in the world ... and I have a thing about toilets," said 44-year-old occupational therapist Jenny Hay. "Best part of the holiday."

Bryant Park's award-winning restrooms reopened yesterday after a renovation that installed state-of-the-art fixtures,...

Posted by Bryant Park on Friday, April 28, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME