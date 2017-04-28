Newsfeed
Music

Watch Diddy Reunite With Lil' Kim, Mase For an Epic Bad Boy Reunion

Cady Lang
12:37 PM ET

The Bad Boy family reunited once more for a rousing performance to celebrate the world premiere of Can't Stop Won't Stop, a Daniel Kaufman-helmed documentary about the rise of Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment, and the Bad Boy family reunion tour that took place last year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Combs emphasized that the legacy of the Bad Boy artists comes from their close ties to each other.

"We all started out as young men and women with a dream. We could have [done] it separately, but we did it together,” he said. “That’s what has made us the Bad Boy family.”

After the screening, Combs took the stage of the Beacon Theatre to perform a medley of Bad Boy's greatest hits, calling on Mase, Lil' Kim, and Faith Evans to help him out with songs like "All About the Benjamins" and "Been Around the World." The artists closed with "Mo Money Mo Problems," with Combs having the audience rap the Notorious B.I.G.'s verse.

Watch the performances from the night below.

Dreams can come true 😎 #pdiddy #mase #badboyforlife #tribeca2017 #nyc

A post shared by Grace Contomichalos (@41bs) on

SLAYYYYYY #lilkim #tribeca2017 #Diddy #QueenOfRap

A post shared by Lil' Kim The Queen Of Hip-Hop (@lilkimvideos_) on

Mo Money, Mo Problems #CantStopWontStop the movie 🎥 #tribeca2017 #epicnight

A post shared by Sureme Laster Bey (@sureme) on

