A Veteran Tied Her Service Dog to a Tree and Shot It 5 Times, Officials Say

A 22-year-old veteran was arrested Tuesday and charged with animal cruelty after tying her service dog to a tree and shooting him five times in North Carolina , according to court papers.

The pet, named Cumboui, was an emotional support dog for Marinna Rollins, and died in the shooting. Rollins is a veteran who is said to be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, according to documents reported by the Fayetteville Observer .

Rollins was arrested along with 25-year-old Jarren Hang, a soldier, who took pictures with Rollins and Cumboui before tying the dog to a tree. According to the Observer , Rollins was the one who actually shot Cumbui.

The Observer obtained a video of the shooting that showed Rollins and Hang, who filmed the video, laughing at the dog after he was shot.